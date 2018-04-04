× Local mayors to speak at GoGreen conference in Seattle

The mayors of Auburn, Issaquah, Kent, and Tacoma will take part in a panel at the 2018 GoGreen Seattle Conference Wednesday. Nancy Backus, Mary Lou Pauly, Dana Ralph, and Victoria Woodards are four of the 38 women elected or re-elected as mayors across the state last year.

They will be talking about their goals for sustainability, and the importance of having women speak up in the current political climate.

Governor Jay Inslee will give the GoGreen keynote speech. He’s expected to talk about the importance of federal support to back up state-level climate action.

