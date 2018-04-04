Local Farmer Weighs in on Proposed China Tariff Hike

Woodinville, Wash. – A major announcement from China overnight sent shock waves of fear to farmers right here in our state. Last month, the Trump Administration said it would potentially raise tariffs by 25% on 1,300 Chinese products including flat screen tvs and batteries. Tuesday night, China released its retaliation matching the US’s 25% proposed tariff hike on items like airplanes and produce. It’s not just big corporations who could feel the wrath, but mom-and-pop family farms across Washington state say those tariff hikes will come out of their bottom line.

While stock markets plummeted after the Chinese tariff talk, three thousand miles away in Woodinville, the Tonnemaker Family keeps planning for the summer busy season 113 years in the making.

“My grandfather’s parents moved from Nebraska to Washington in 1903,” said Tonnemaker Valley Orchard Co-Owner Kurt Tonnemaker,” We’re a fruit farmer we can’t stop growing stuff and wait until next year. We still have to maintain those trees, water them, and fertilize them.”

Doing all of that while their future is in limbo. Kurt says he and other farmers are kind of like the rope in a tug of war tariffs between the US and China.

“If we’re selling an apple to the warehouse we maybe be selling it 15-20 cents a pound. If you take 25% of that you’ll barely meeting production costs and then you can actually get a bill from the warehouse,” said Tonnemaker.

Not breaking even but owing the warehouse who helps in distribution. That’s why they’re moving their family business into vegetables to increase their direct-to-consumer business and rely less on foreign trade. But the bulk of their profits still come from apples and cherries.

China does not have the farmland to produce the fruits and vegetables needed to feed its growing population. That’s part of the reason why the National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow says this is just a negotiating tactic supported by the president.

“This is not about trade wars. This is about holding to the laws and the customs of free trade, and holding violators to account,” said National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow.

But Kurt worries those in suits don’t understand the price the working man might have to pay. He says he’s a conservative and has always voted that way and doesn’t want working class people to suffer for politics.

“When you do something like this you affect our ability to make food by putting farmers out of work potentially,” said Tonnemaker.

Tonnemaker says he’s hoping people will support their local farmers by going to farmers markets and buying from them directly, because that’s where they make their biggest margins. Aside from that, he’s hoping people will contact their lawmakers and agree with him that these tariffs just aren’t a good idea.