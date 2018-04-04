Hit-and-run suspect holed up in stranger’s home in Federal Way, surrounded by police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. -- A suspect from a hit-and-run was holed up in a stranger's home in Federal Way Wednesday as police surrounded the house and hostage negotiators tried to get him to surrender.

He was alone in the house, as the homeowner was not at home when he broke in.

Federal Way police said that at 11:36 a.m., officers were sent to a hit-and-run collision near Military Road South and S. 282nd Street, where witnesses reported the male suspect who had been driving the car fled on foot.

The suspect entered a nearby house in the 28100 block of 28th Avenue South and has refused to leave. Valley SWAT and hostage negotiators were trying to get the suspect to surrender.

Gunshots were heard. Julia Hocking, the homeowner of the house -- who wasn't home at the time of the intrusion -- said she had guns in the house and she thinks the suspect found them and has been shooting into the ceiling of her house.

Hocking said the suspect tried to get into a neighbor's house first, then tried her house and managed to get in while she was away.

“Our only concert is that the cat gets out,” said Hocking. “That’s it. The house is toast at this point. There’s gunshots and tear gas and all of that.”