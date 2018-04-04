Healthy Living: Allergies in kids linked to medications given to babies for Acid Reflux, study finds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found babies who take acid-suppressive medications and antibiotics are more likely to develop allergic diseases like asthma and hives. Furthermore, babies given those medications before six months of age are 52% more likely to develop a food allergy. Acid-suppressive drugs and antibiotics are usually prescribed to babies with Acid Reflux or babies who can't keep food down.

Researchers are concerned these medications can disrupt the natural microbes in a babies body. Microbes are what help break down food and make the immune system function.

Authors of the study recommend doctors be more mindful of over-prescribing these drugs in babies. Instead, they suggest giving babies smaller, more frequent meals and burp them more often to help them hold down food.

It's always best to talk to your own pediatrician before making any changes.

You can read the full study here:

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/fullarticle/2676167