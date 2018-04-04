Complaints say Bellevue police officer failed to act during hate crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- A Bellevue police officer is under investigation after receiving complaints claiming that he failed to stop a hate crime.

Bellevue police spokesman Seth Tyler says the ongoing internal investigation is in its final stages.

The police department launched the investigation after receiving complaints regarding an alleged hate crime at the Bellevue Transit Center.

According to court documents, a man was hurling racial slurs and threatening black passengers in January.

The complaints state that the officer did nothing to stop the man after witnesses reported the incident.

Chief Steve Mylett says the officer has been with the department for 31 years.

He says police will share a video of the incident once the investigation is completed.