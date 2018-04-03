YouTube shooting suspect was 39-year-old San Diego resident, animal rights activist

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (AP) — The woman suspected in the shooting at YouTube headquarters Tuesday was a 39-year-old San Diego resident.

Two law enforcement officials identified the suspect as Nasim Aghdam.

Aghdam was quoted in a 2009 story in the San Diego Union-Tribune about a protest by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals against the use of pigs in military trauma training. She dressed in a wig and jeans with drops of painted “blood” on them, holding a plastic sword at the demonstration outside the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base.

“For me, animal rights equal human rights,” Aghdam told the Union-Tribune at the time.

Police say the shooter opened fire with a handgun at the YouTube headquarters Tuesday and wounded three people before fatally shooting herself. A fourth person injured their ankle while fleeing.