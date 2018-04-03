× Woman found dead after fire heavily damages SeaTac mobile home

SEATAC, Wash. – The body of a woman was found inside a burned mobile home after firefighters extinguished a blaze that heavily damaged the structure Tuesday, officials said.

The first report of the fire came shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday from a person inside the double-wide mobile home at 18100 block of 36th Place South, officials said.

“That person (who called) was able to get out safely, but reported that a second adult female was not able to escape,” Puget Sound Fire said in a news release.

Arriving firefighters found the home with flames coming from the roof and almost fully engulfed, Puget Sound Fire said.

“The person who was able to escape was treated by King County Medic One and transported to a local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries,” the agency said.

Puget Sound Fire investigators are trying determine the cause of the fire.

The King County medical examiner will determine the cause of death and provide positive identification of the deceased.