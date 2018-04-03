× Washington Post: Trump not currently a criminal target in Russia probe, Mueller tells president’s lawyers

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert S. Mueller told President Donald Trump’s attorneys last month that he is continuing to investigate the president but does not consider him a criminal target at this point, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the discussions.

“In private negotiations in early March about a possible presidential interview, Mueller described Trump as a subject of his investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election,” the Post wrote. “Prosecutors view someone as a subject when that person has engaged in conduct that is under investigation but there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges.

“The special counsel also told Trump’s lawyers that he is preparing a report about the president’s actions while in office and potential obstruction of justice, according to two people with knowledge of the conversations,” the Post added.

The report notes that Mueller continues to seek an interview with Trump himself. CNN reported Friday that attorneys for both sides sat down for an in-person meeting on topics that investigators could ask the president about, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

CNN reported in January that Mueller’s team had given the president’s lawyers general topics for an interview, such as Trump’s request that then-FBI director James Comey drop the investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, his reaction to Comey’s May 2017 testimony on Capitol Hill and Trump’s contact with intelligence officials about the Russia investigation.

Mueller’s team is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election and has been looking into any potential ties between Russia and Trump campaign associates. Trump has repeatedly denied any collusion.