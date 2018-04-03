× Tesla built 2,000 Model 3’s in one week, but missed its target

Finally, some good news for Tesla.

Tesla is producing about 2,000 of its Model 3 sedans a week.

That’s a huge jump from three months ago, but still short of its promised target.

And because production has ramped up, Tesla said it won’t need to sell more stock to raise cash. That’s a relief to investors, who worried that Tesla would face a cash crunch due to the Model 3’s production problems. Moody’s downgraded it further into junk bond status last week and warned more downgrades were possible.

Shares of Tesla rose 2.5% in early trading on the news.

The company said it produced 2,020 of its first mass market car in the last seven days. It had promised to produce 2,500 a week by the end of the first quarter, which ended Saturday.

It built 9,766 of the Model 3’s during the quarter, up about 300% from the fourth quarter.

Despite falling short of the 2,500 goal, the company still expects to raise production to 5,000 Model 3’s week in the next three months.

The production is much better than some estimates of where it would end the quarter. Bloomberg, which has been tracking Model 3 production using the vehicle identification numbers issued to Tesla, recently estimated it was only making about 1,000 Model 3’s a week.