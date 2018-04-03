Tacoma gun shop broken into for 8th time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA -- Police are investigating a burglary at a gun store near Tacoma Mall -- and it's not the first time the shop has been broken into.

The front doors of Quantico Arms & Tactical Supply were bashed in around 5:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say at least one BB gun was taken, but store employees were still doing inventory to determine if anything else was taken.

Four men were seen running from the scene when police arrived. Surveillance video was turned over to police.

Owners say the shop has been burglarized eight times in the last two years. They credited the quick response time from Tacoma police for preventing more guns from being taken.

Employees say dangerous weapons are stored in a safe to prevent them from getting into the wrong hands.

Damage to the front door will be the biggest expense -- costing thousands to repair.