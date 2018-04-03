× Seattle officials to allow more parking-free developments

SEATTLE — Seattle officials have eased the city’s parking regulations, expanding the areas where housing developers are not required to build off-street parking.

The Seattle City Council voted Monday to allow developers in neighborhoods well-served by the mass transit system to not have to build a certain number of parking spaces.

The reforms also allow residential and commercial building owners to be able to rent their parking spaces to people who do not live or work in the building.

The action will also require landlords to remove the costs of parking from the costs of housing, giving tenants an option of a lower rent if they don’t want a parking spot.

Mayor Jenny Durkan says she intends to sign the measure into law.