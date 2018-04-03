Police responding to reports of ‘active shooter’ at YouTube HQ in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. — San Bruno, California police said on Twitter that officers were responding to reports of an “active shooter” at YouTube headquarters.

The city has responded with a “massive police and fire response.”

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

It was unclear how many people, if any, had been injured or if any suspects were still outstanding.

San Bruno police said they could not immediately provide more information.

YouTube employees were posting on social media saying that they heard multiple shots fired.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Active Shooter @YouTube! My building is on lockdown. pic.twitter.com/MqESKbvVtk — Don Cometa (@DonCometa) April 3, 2018

Helicopter video from the scene showed police frisking people who were being evacuated from buildings in the area.

YouTube is San Bruno’s largest private employer. It’s located near San Francisco International Airport.

This story is breaking and will be updated.