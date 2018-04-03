Charges dropped against suspect in 1992 homicide in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecutors have dismissed a first-degree murder charge against a man accused of a cold-case homicide in Tacoma.

The News Tribune reports that 48-year-old Danny Manoi had already been serving a lengthy prison sentence for an unrelated homicide when he was charged in November for the 1992 death of Bertil Luther.

Deputy prosecutor Tim Lewis said the state needs more time to review new DNA evidence in the Luther case. Lewis said the “apparent unavailability” of a material witness also is an issue.

Luther was found dead in his home and his wallet, truck and a jewelry box were missing. Prosecutors charged Manoi after they reviewed evidence from Tacoma police cold-case investigators.

Attempts on March 30 to reach Manoi’s attorney were unsuccessful.