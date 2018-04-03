× Alaska Airlines developing new sex misconduct training

SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines flight attendants are getting new sexual misconduct training after a former Facebook executive publicly detailed her experience aboard.

The Seattle-based airline said Monday that it’s developing in-person training.

It’ll draw from the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network and King County Sexual Assault Resource Center for “a research-based approach focused on the impact of individual choices to shift social norms.”

There will also be onboard resources to support passengers.

In November, former Facebook executive Randi Zuckerberg said an Alaska flight attendant brushed off her complaint, suggesting she move to the back of the plane after she reported being sexually harassed by another passenger in the first-class section.

The airline pointed to that and the broader Me Too movement, saying conversations about respectful conduct are a good thing.