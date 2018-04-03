× 4 Marines presumed dead in helicopter crash in California

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif — Four Marines were presumed dead after their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter crashed near El Centro, Calif., Tuesday afternoon during a routine training mission, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing announced.

“Four crew members were aboard the aircraft,” the Marines said in a news release. “The status of all four is presumed dead pending positive identification.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The names of the deceased will be withheld until 24 hours after family notification, the Marines said.