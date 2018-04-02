× Tacoma police looking for man with health issues who disappeared Friday

TACOMA, Wash. – Tacoma police are asking for the public’s help finding Faustinus ‘Frank’ Kukuia.

The 78-year-old has been missing since Friday at 10 p.m.

Kukuia has suffered several strokes and has other serious health issues. His family is extremely worried for his safety.

Police say he might be trying to get back to California. However, he has no means of transportation and no phone.

Kukuia left a note that he was going on a journey but his family does not believe he has the capability to plan a trip.

Frank is 5’07″, 130 lbs and lives on S 44th St. He has a very heavy West African Accent and may not be able to communicate well.

If you spot him, please call 911 immediately.