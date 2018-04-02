Seattle police seek public’s help to ID killer of local rapper ‘JuiceTheGod’

SEATTLE — Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify whoever killed 21-year-old Trayvon McCoy, a local rapper known by fans as JuiceTheGod.

McCoy, who police say has never been in any trouble with the law, had just finished performing at The Vera Project at Seattle Center. Detectives say he stepped outside just after 2:10 a.m. Sunday, and multiple gunshots rang out. Trayvon was shot in the head and died at the scene.

Investigators say they have no suspect description or video at this time but there were lots of people there that night so they are hoping someone has information that can help identify the killer.

Trayvon’s family said he was scheduled to start classes Monday at Bellevue Community College and had been working at the Mercedes dealership in Fife. His career as a rapper was taking off and he had returned recently from taping a music video in California, his family said.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone if you have any information that can help solve his case. You can also submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.