Meet Chewey! #WhyNotMePets

A little dog named Chewey has come a long way during his time in foster care, he’s been looking for a family to settle down with.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Chewey get adopted.

Chewey is five and a half-years-old, part chihuahua and part doxen. He first arrived at Emerald City Pet Rescue nearly two years ago and right now he’s in foster care.

Chewey’s foster says he always makes her smile and laugh when he does things like burrow underneath blankets.

His previous owners gave him up because they couldn't take care of him after spinal surgery.

"When I first met Chewey, it was fresh after his surgery," said Linda Kercher who works at the vet clinic at Emerald City Pet Rescue. "His back was still shaved. You could still see the incision from his surgery. He couldn't move his legs at all."

Fast forward nearly two years later, Chewey is doing much better. He's able to walk thanks to physical therapy and lots of love and attention.

Chewey's foster says he does walk a little wobbly, but he doesn't need his wheelchair anymore.

The best home for Chewey would be with people who are more laid back and home often.

He does need help going to the bathroom and whoever adopts him has to keep up with his physical therapy. The shelter will show you how to do that.

"You should adopt Chewey because he's the best little dog I've ever met," said Kercher. "He's playful. He's cuddly. He's amazing."

If you're interested in adopting Chewey, you can go to the Emerald City Pet Rescue in Seattle or email at info@emeraldcitypetrescue.org.