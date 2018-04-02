‘He was a black man living his dream’: Family grieves slain local rapper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the killer who shot local rapper Trevon McKoy, 21, in the head following a performance at Seattle Center early Sunday morning.

McKoy's rapper name was Juice The God.

“He was a black man living his dream,” said McKoy’s aunt, Michelle Carter.

His dreams were cut short early Sunday when McKoy was shot in the head outside the Vera Project at Seattle Center after finishing a performance.

“Not any of us will ever be the same, ever again,” said Carter, tearing up about the loss of McKoy.

McKoy’s family is distraught over his death, especially his great-grandmother who raised McKoy.

“Oh my baby, he was just a wonderful kid,” said Dorothy Moody.

Family members say McKoy was an up-and-coming rap star from West Seattle who loved basketball, his family and was studying business management at Bellevue College.

“It hurts me that I’m even here today because he should be in class today, making music tomorrow and being with his family on Friday,” said Carter.

The lyrics of his rap songs talk about life on the streets of West Seattle.

“When he says, he grew up on the street, he wasn’t a gangster, that’s not the street what he meant. We grew up on 24th Street, he and I on 24th Street, playing in the creek, riding our bikes,” said Carter.

McKoy raps about 24th and SW Kenyon Street in West Seattle where he grew up. It’s where his music career also started and on Monday it turned into the place where he was being remembered with flowers, candles and balloons tied to the street sign.

The street corner is where McKoy filmed one of his music videos. His cousin Marquis spent the afternoon on the curb listening to McKoy’s music and remembering the memories they shared together.

“We was born and raised right here, since we were shorties. He (had) great energy, he loved basketball. I looked up to him, I still look up to him, that’s my right-hand man,” said Marquis. He said McKoy was always smiling, fill of energy and a lovable person.

“His death just breaks my heart,” said Marquis.

The two cousins were in a music video together filmed on a basketball court.

“We’re just getting started,” said Marquis.

McKoy’s family says his life ended too soon, but his legacy will live on through his music.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for any tips leading to an arrest in the case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips App on your phone if you have any information that can help solve his case. You can also submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com. It is guaranteed to be anonymous.