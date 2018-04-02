Construction of new south Dicks Drive-In location begins Tuesday

KENT, Wash. — Construction of a new south King County Dick’s Drive-In begins on Tuesday.

Last year, the local burger joint announced it would open a new location in Kent after receiving thousands of customers voted in an online poll. South King County beat the Eastside with more than 170,000 votes.

Groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday morning at 11:30 a.m. near the corner of Pacific Highway South and South 240th Street.

According to our news partner the Puget Sound Business Journal, King County posted a deed showing the company paid $3 million for the property.

“We’re really excited to tell you in 2018, it’s going to be raining burgers,” a Dick’s Drive-In spokesperson said.

The Kent restaurant is the latest expansion since Dick’s opened an Edmonds location in October of 2011.

“As a family business, we are thrilled to expand opportunities for more families to make memories with us,” said Jasmine Donovan, Vice President and Jim Spady’s daughter. “It shouldn’t be just Seattle kids like my two young sons who have their first french fry at Dick’s.” After the vote last years, officials said they would build the south location first and then build an east location (in either Bellevue, Redmond, Kirkland, Bothell, Mercer Island, Issaquah, Sammamish or Woodinville). Dick’s is a family-owned company that pays a base wage of $14 an hour, offering employees free health care and dental insurance plus scholarship and childcare assistance, according to the Journal.