Auburn police release video of hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

AUBURN, Wash. -- Auburn police need the public's help to solve a hit-and-run that injured a woman walking down the road on Feb. 7. The victim is still at Harborview in critical condition.

The hit-and-run took place at 1000 A Street SE in Auburn.

Surveillance video shows the victim, a 53-year-old woman, walking southbound on A Street SE in the curb lane. The victim is then struck from behind by a southbound vehicle, which made no attempt to stop and left the scene southbound on A street.

The victim suffered extensive head injuries.

Auburn police Cmdr. Mark Caillier said, "Usually, with his length of time, somebody has said something to somebody (like) hey, I think I hit something. Hey I have this fresh damage to my car, I need to get it fixed before somebody finds out."

The vehicle was described as a white, or light-colored sedan, possibly a Toyota. The vehicle should have front-end damage. Officers have been unable to locate any leads that would positively identify the vehicle and/or the driver.

If you have any information on the car or driver, call Auburn Police Department's tip line at (253) 288-7403. If you want to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward of up to $1,000, submit the tip to Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous.