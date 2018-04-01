Rare sperm whale spotted near the San Juan Islands

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN JUAN ISLANDS, Wash -- The Pacific Whale Watch Association said the first ever sperm whale was spotted in inland waters Saturday. Their members recorded the sounds of the whale's echolocation.

The male sperm whale is named Yukusam.

Yukusam was photographed swimming in Haro Strait in the San Juan Islands by the Pacific Whale Watch Association and San Juan Safaris.

Yukusam was first spotted in northeast Vancouver Island in February. This sighting means he has slowly made his way south.

"They eat giant squid. They're very deep divers and can dive down to over a kilometer. We don't have a lot of waters that is very deep out here," Jeff Friedman, president of Pacific Whale Watch Association said.

Sperm whales are the largest toothed predators on the planet and can grow to lengths of 60 feet. Yukusam is estimated to be about 45 feet long.

This is the first ever sighting of a sperm whale in the waters surrounding San Juan Island.