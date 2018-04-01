Pregnant woman killed in crash along I-90 near North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A pregnant woman was killed in a crash along Interstate 90, Washington State Patrol said.

The crash happened near North Bend about 8 p.m. Sunday.

Eastside Fire & Rescue took this photo at the scene near milepost 31.

WSP troopers said the car the woman was in rolled over. No word if anyone was inside the car with the woman.

WSP said the crash was likely weather-related. Snow was falling at the time of the crash. A Winter Weather Advisory for the Cascades is in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

At least one lane on I-90 is blocked near milepost 31, however, other lanes might be blocked as troopers respond to multiple collisions on the interstate.

Trooper Rick Johnson told Q13 News he can’t even count the number of crashes along I-90 at this time.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.