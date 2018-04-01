× Police investigating deadly shooting near Seattle Center

SEATTLE — Seattle police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting early Sunday morning near Seattle Center.

Witnesses called 911 just after 2:10 a.m. to report the shooting near 1st Avenue North and Republican Street in the city’s Lower Queen Anne area.

Police said a 21-year-old man had been shot in the head and later died at the scene.

No suspect information has been released, and homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses for more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department tip line at (206) 233-5000.