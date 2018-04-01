Karen Bryant, CEO of Atavus Sports, on ‘Q It Up Sports’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atavus Sports CEO Karen Bryant joined Q13 Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about a number of topics involving football tackling technique and the upcoming professional Rugby league season starting in Seattle this month.

Atavus was recently named the exclusive provider to oversee and administer the certification of high school and junior high school football coaches in the state of Texas. All coaches now have to become certified in teaching tackling as part of the official University Interscholastic League Coaches Certification Program beginning with the 2018-19 school year.

Atavus has also spent the past five years educating coaches and players of all skill levels across the country, including at the University of Washington.

Bryant also expressed her excitement over the inaugural season for the Seattle Seawolves, who will play their home games at Starfire Sports Complex in Tukwila, beginning April 22nd. Interview above.