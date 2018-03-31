Mukilteo Students Rally for Gun Control

Mukilteo, Wash. – The gun control conversation led by teenagers continued today in Mukilteo. The Snohomish County Community is still dealing with the death of three former Kamiak High School Students. Jordan Ebner, Anna Bui, and Jake long were shot to death by former classmate 19-year-old Allen Ivanoff at a small house party in June 2016. Ivanoff was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Saturday, young people in Mukilteo said it was time to take a stand and rally for gun control.

“How many people need to die before the people realize there needs to be a change,” sang one speaker while playing guitar.

Change is what some kids in Mukilteo say they’re fighting to achieve.

“People have been scared for the past two, three years as these events have increasingly happened,” said organizer Alissa Kiser.

In light of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, 58 dead in Las Vegas, and the killing of three former classmates in Mukilteo students wore shirts that read “Never Again.” A speaker who attended that fatal house party shared words as to why she believes gun control is the answer to stop gun violence. Organizers encouraged students to elect people who represent their views.

“With the midterm elections coming up, we should be able to get some stuff done with a lot of young people being able to vote. Hopefully these events have kind of inspired them to register to vote and empower them to vote,” said Kiser.

State Senator Marko Liias says the youth should realize their power.

“The young people who want change outnumber the people that don’t want change the challenge is they’re not registering to vote and they’re not participating in our elections,” said State Senator Marko Liias.

A newly passed law in Washington state allows 16 and 17 year olds to pre-register to vote.

“I turn 18 in May and I already registered to vote at March for Our Lives,” said rally organizer Cetta Davis.

March for Our lives last weekend sparked millions of people nationwide to hit the streets and demand gun control. It was a movement sparked after the high school shooting in Parkland, Flordia.

“The fact that it’s organized by students this is a must attend event,” said Liias.

Liias says it’s not about eliminating the Second Amendment but making it harder for would-be mass shooters to get their hands on guns.

“More background checks, take AR-15’s off the market, even look at high capacity magazines, those don’t affect legitimate responsible gun owners,” said Liias.