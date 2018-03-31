× Mike Zunino placed on 10-day disabled list

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have placed catcher Mike Zunino on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left oblique.

Zunino, 27, suffered a strained left oblique during the Mariners workout at Safeco Field on March 28. He was a late scratch for the season opener on Thursday.

In spring training Zunino hit .395 with 8 runs, 5 home runs, and 12 RBI. In 2017 he hit 25 home runs which ranked 3rd in the Majors among primary catchers and are the most in a single-season by a Mariners catcher.

The Mariners have recalled catcher David Freitas. He will be available for Saturday’s game. He was acquired by Seattle in a waiver claim from the Atlanta Braves in October of 2017.