The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is the governing body of youth sports in Washington State. The WIAA oversees youth sports and activities at many of the high schools and middle schools, working with districts on creating a safe, fair and competitive environment for student athletes to thrive.

Recently, the Executive Director for the WIAA, Mike Colbrese stopped by Q13 to talk about youth sports, changes in recent year, sportsmanship and parent involvement.