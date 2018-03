WANTED IN SPOKANE COUNTY —

Convicted child molester, Ty Devleming is failing to register as a sex offender in Spokane County.

His victims were seven and eight year old girls.

He’s 26 years old, 5’7” and weighs 170 pounds.

Use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone, or dial 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to submit your information to Crime Stoppers and claim the cash reward if it leads to his arrest.