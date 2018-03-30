Thomas Rawls leaving Seahawks, reportedly signs with Jets

SEATTLE – He’ll have to Wreck It in New York now.

Running back Thomas Rawls reportedly signed a contract with the New York Jets on Friday, ending a three-year stretch with the Seattle Seahawks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport both reported the news, though neither had details on the length or amount of the contract.

Jets signed former Seahawks’ RB Thomas Rawls. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2018

Despite some promising starts for the Seahawks, Rawls was frequently injured and never lived up to the team’s hopes that he’d evolve into the starting back.

His best season came his rookie year, when he carried the ball 147 times for 830 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games.

Last year, he started only three times, running the ball 58 times for 157 yards and no touchdowns.

