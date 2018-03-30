Suspect arrested in Seattle home-invasion robbery case where woman pistol-whipped, shot

SEATTLE — A suspect was arrested Friday for the March 6 home-invasion robbery in which a 71-year-old woman was pistol-whipped and shot in the shoulder, police said.

“Earlier this afternoon, detectives spotted a shooting suspect at a gas station near the 500 block of S. Dearborn Street,” the Seattle Police Department said on its crime blotter. “Police have been actively searching for this 23-year-old man. He was wanted for the robbery and shooting of an elderly woman in her home on March 6.”

In that incident, two young men, possibly teens, attacked an elderly man who was gardening in front of his south Seattle home.

“They followed him inside the house,” said police Capt. Kevin Grossman with the Seattle Police Department.

That’s when police say there was an altercation and the homeowner’s 71-year-old wife inside the home was pistol-whipped and shot in the shoulder.

She has been recovering from her injuries.

On Friday, police said the suspect they arrested at the gas station was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of robbery and assault.