State Patrol: Snoqualmie man fired gun at another driver on I-5 for refusing to move out of left lane

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A Snoqualmie man has been arrested for firing a gun at another driver on I-5 because he was “in the left lane and would not get over,” the Washington State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said in a news release that just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers received a call from the victim saying a driver had “fired a gun” at him while traveling south on Interstate 5 in Lewis County, just north of the Cowlitz County border.

The victim in this incident was uninjured; however, there was a bullet hole in the rear passenger door of his pickup truck.

Troopers later arrested the suspect, Darrin Odell, of Snoqualmie. He was taken into custody in Cowlitz County without incident, the release said, and a gun was recovered.

The State Patrol said “Odell told troopers he was upset because the pickup was ‘traveling in the left lane and would not get over.’ When Odell passed the pickup, he pointed his Ruger 357 at the driver and fired, piercing a hole in the victim’s moving vehicle.”

Odell was booked into the Lewis County Jail for Assault with a Firearm in the 1st Degree, Malicious Mischief in the 2nd Degree, and DUI, the State Patrol said.