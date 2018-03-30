Sister of Burien Double Shooting Victim Asks Public to Help find Shooter

Burien, Wash. – It’s been two days since two teenage girls were shot and killed near an apartment complex in Burien. King County Sheriff’s Office still haven’t arrested anyone in connection with the shooting. That’s why one of the victim’s sisters has strong words for whoever killed her little sister and her friend.

We spoke with the older sister of 13-year-old Elizabeth Juarez, Maria Juarez. She was shot and killed alongside her friend 19-year-old Eveona Cortez. Maria says whoever shot them is a coward and she wants anyone who might’ve seen something to come forward.

“They were like sisters. Every time I would go pick up my sister, oh Eveona this, oh Eveona came to visit me,” said Maria Juarez.

When Maria describes her 13-year-old sister Elizabeth Juarez her eyes light up a smile spreads across her face.

“She was understanding. She was amazing,” said Juarez.

And she describes 19-year-old Eveona Cortez’s personality…

“She’s more laid back more, chill, but if she got to know you she was real chill,” said Eveona Cortez.

Elizabeth and Eveona were united in friendship and were side-by-side on one fatal night when King County Sheriff’s deputies say some kind of an altercation happened and the two teens were shot and killed.

“They told us that it was going to be hard and that she might not make it and my heart broke,” said Juarez.

Both died at Harborview Medical Center. Elizabeth’s death robber Maria’s daughter and unborn child from the chance to grow up with one of their aunts.

“She loved Melanie and this baby before they even came into this world,” said Juarez.

In just two week, Maria is expected to give birth without Elizabeth by her side. All she will have left is a memory of Elizabeth as a cautionary tale for her two daughters.

“All I can do is tell Elizabeth’s story. You don’t want to end up like that, young and not be able to be here with your family,” said Juarez.

Maria says Elizabeth struggled to stay on the right track and got involved with gang members.

“Her being affiliated and being involved with all that made her feel like she had to be tougher like she had to do things that we wouldn’t do,” said Juarez.

A pull into the street life that ended up taking her life. A candlelight vigil the night after Elizabeth and Eveona died brought out dozens of people to pay their respects.

“There were so many people that not even I know. I was like a 13-year-old did this? She met people she changed this many people’s lives. These people loved her,” said Juarez.

Now she’s asking those same people to show their love and give information to the police.

“Do it for them. They need it. Their families are looking for answers,” said Juarez.

Maria has a message to whoever pulled the trigger.

“A coward. You’re a coward. That’s all I can think of. A 13 year old. She was too strong for you? You saw her as a big threat. A little skinny 13 year old. 15

But Maria says she won’t focus on how Elizabeth died or the troubles she faced but only the love she gave unconditionally.

“Every time she saw us, she made sure she’d tell us she loved us,” said Juarez.

Maria says nearly everyone in Elizabeth’s family tried to help her get back on the right track. Her sister says even her teachers and school principal tried to get her to focus on her studies and set positive goals. Burien city leaders know people are preying on our young children by trying to get them involved in gangs, drugs, and other criminal behavior. That’s why Burien does have some community groups with programs for teens.

“We have a Friday night event for teens that I believe one of our victims was a part of our program. We reach out and we take steps to find opportunities for youth to help and we have more work to do,” said Burien City Manager Brian Wilson.

King County Sheriff’s Office says there were at least ten to 15 people outside during the shooting. If you know something, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers or use the P3Tips App.