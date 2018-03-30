× Recall Alert: Sam’s Club Member’s Mark canned chicken

Tony Downs Food Co. Inc. of Minnesota is recalling 48 tons of canned chicken packed under the Sam’s Club Member’s Mark brand because consumers have reported finding pieces of plastic in it, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The company shipped the 96, 384 pounds of canned chicken nationwide. It was also available online. Some of the implicated chicken was sold in 50-ounce cans for food service operators.

There have been two complaints relating to the issue so far. No injuries have been reported.

The following products are subject to recall:

5-ounce cans in a case containing six cans of “Member’s Mark PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17333, case code 9816 and a use-by date of Nov. 29, 2020;

50-ounce cans in a case containing six cans of “Member’s Mark FOOD SERVICE PREMIUM Natural Chunk CHICKEN BREAST IN WATER” with lot code 17332, case code 9817 and a use-by date of Nov. 28, 2019.

The products subject to the recall have the establishment number “P-65”printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. If you have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.