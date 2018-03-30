Over-height semi causes damage, backups on Seattle I-5 on-ramps

SEATTLE – An over-height semi struck several support structures and closed the entrance to several northbound express lanes on Interstate 5 in Seattle on Friday evening.

The entrances to the northbound express lanes at James, Pike and Stewart were all closed after the incident at round 5 p.m., WSDOT said. By 5:25 p.m., Pike and Stewart were open again but James was to remain closed while the bridges were checked.

Officials began backing the truck out, but then parked it on the side of the road around 5:15 p.m.

Trooper Rick Johnson said WSDOT inspectors and CMV troopers were on the way to inspect the damage.

There was no estimate on when the work would be completed.

This breaking news story will be updated.