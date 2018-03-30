× Kingston home in remote area near harbor destroyed by fire

KINGSTON, Wash. — Fire destroyed a Kingston home in a remote area Friday night, North Kitsap Fire & Rescue crews said.

“The blaze wasn’t reported until it was fully involved,” the agency said on its Facebook page. “Firefighters have been challenged by narrow road access to the site as well as water supply issues due to a lack of fire hydrants.

“Fire is under control and there have been no injuries to firefighters or civilians,” it said.

No other details were immediately released.