Jamie Salgado Hernandez: Marysville fugitive charged with Rape of a Child

WANTED IN MARYSVILLE —

Marysville Police and the Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force are asking for the public’s help to find accused child rapist Jamie Salgado-Hernandez — aka ‘Jimmy’ and ‘Flaco’.

The 37-year-old has a felony arrest warrant for Rape of a Child 1st degree.

His alleged victim was a 7-year-old girl.

“When you’re talking about crimes involving children, it’s always difficult for the family because they want their family and the child have some type of closure and in this case, Mr. Hernandez hasn’t been seen now for several months and he didn’t show up for court,” said Marysville PD Det. Chris Jones.

Officers say he was last known to be in the Everett/Marysville areas. “He does have immediate family and contacts here in this area that we do believe are either helping him or do know of his whereabouts. We want him badly and anytime you’re talking about crimes involving children, especially, we want those people held accountable and when they’re out on the street, then we are worried about other opportunities that they may have or that they may seek involving other children so in this case we want him severely,” said Det. Jones.

Salgado-Hernandez is 5’8″ and weighs 145 pounds.

If you can tell officers where to find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

You can also submit the info at http://www.P3Tips.com.​

It is guaranteed to be anonymous.