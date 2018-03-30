James Pulse: High-violent rapist also busted for meth — wanted in Tri-Cities

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

A convicted rapist is on the run in the Tri-Cities.

High-Violent sex offender, James Pulse – a.k.a “JD” — is wanted by the Department of Corrections for Escape in Benton County.

He’s breaking probation there on two convictions for failing to register as a sex offender and a felony meth bust.

DOC officers say his massive rap sheet started more than 30 years ago and includes several assaults, robbery and illegally having a gun.

He’s 58 years old, 5’9”, weighs 135 pounds and also goes by “Dee”.

DOC officers say he has ties to Prosser in the Tri-Cities and to the Lower Valley areas of Grandview, Mabton and Sunnyside in Yakima County.

DOC officers say he was last known to be driving a late ‘90’s 4-door, two-toned, red Chevrolet S10 Blazer.

If you spot his Blazer, or know where he’s hiding, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.