Thieves broke into Have a Heart pot shop in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Friday morning.

Surveillance video time-stamped 3:15 shows a car drive through the front doors of the shop, then back away. Four people get out and run into the store, grabbing everything they can reach from the displays. Employees say no one was in the store at the time, and it doesn't look like the thieves took any cash.

The whole operation took about three minutes.

Employees say the store will be open Friday.

Q13 News has reached out to investigators for more information about the break-in.

This is the same store targeted by robbers in August 2016. In that case, an employee watching the surveillance cameras saw it happen, and was able to contact police before the suspects got away.