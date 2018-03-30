Didier Perez-Rodriguez: Snohomish County fugitive charged with ‘Alien in Possession of a Firearm’

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force is asking for the public’s help to find a Skagit County man.

Didier E. Perez-Rodriguez is charged with Alien in Possession of a Firearm and Identity Theft 2nd Degree as well as DUI in Mount Vernon.

The 30-year-old did not show up for court, so a warrant was issued for his arrest.

A Snohomish County Sheriff’s deputy pulled him over because he was driving a truck with expired tags. Prosecutors say he gave the deputy another man’s identification. “When deputies ran that name, they realized it was not him. They went back and tried to speak with him further about that and when they tried to detain him, he did resist arrest and ended up running from the police,” said Courtney O’Keefe with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Perez-Rodriguez left his wallet behind that contained his real Washington Driver’s license, which was expired and a Mexico ID.

A short time later, another deputy spotted him on foot on the side of the road. “When the deputy tried to detain him once more, he resisted arrest again and made threats that he did have a gun on him. He was armed with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol. He did not have the proper documentation to be carrying that gun and it is a danger to deputies, as well as the public,” said O’Keefe.

According to court documents, ICE confirmed Perez-Rodriguez is in the U.S. illegally.

He is 5’5″ and weighs 180 pounds.

If you can tell the Violent Offender Task Force where to find him, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your phone.

It is anonymous.