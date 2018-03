Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - A deadly accident involving a self-driving car in Arizona has shut down testing of the vehicles for Uber...

It`s also raised questions about whether our state should allow similar testing.

Last summer, Governor Jay Inslee signed an executive order, clearing the way to test robo-cars in Washington.

Q13 News' Matt Lorch talked to Daniel Malarkey, a senior fellow at the Sightline Institue, who says that move may be putting all of us in danger.