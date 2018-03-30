Credit card crook: Help ID fraud suspect seen cashing-in on woman’s wallet theft

WANTED IN EDMONDS —

It’s another face of a rampant problem all across the state: A fraud suspect using an innocent victim’s credit card.

The card was inside a woman’s purse that had just been stolen before this guy was caught on camera using it.

Edmonds Police are hoping you know his name. “He does like all good fraud suspects do and he immediately runs to the smoke shop, gotta make some purchases there, see what he can get. Ends up with a declined purchase, so probably leaves and then ends up going to Walmart, where he racks up charges,” said Edmonds Police Sgt. Shane Hawley. “We’ve got him coming out of the Walmart, which is our best shot of him and we can tell he’s a white guy, probably about mid-20’s, gray hoodie, black baseball cap and that’s pretty much all we have, so we’re hoping someone can spot him, pick him out, say, ‘Hey! I know that guy. That’s whoever’ and let us come talk to him, because we’d like to find out why he thought it would be ok to use someone else’s credit card.”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Walmart camera got a really good look at him.

Whoever calls Crime Stoppers first with his name gets the cash reward!

Dial 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information.