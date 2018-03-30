Business burglar’s heist crimped by cleaners; help ID took-kit-toting suspect

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

King County Sheriff’s detectives need to know the name of this guy caught on camera in Burien trying to break into a doctor’s office, who came prepared with a pouch full tools.

This was around 8pm on a weeknight.

He thought the coast was clear — but he was wrong.

“You can see from the video this suspect actually has a pretty intricate lock-picking system kit with him,” said King County Sgt. Ryan Abbott. “It looks like he’s got 20 different lock-pick tools to try and attempt to get into the door. I haven’t seen a lock-pick like that in a while, I mean, we arrest people a lot of times that have maybe one or two different tools, but if you watch the video he’s actually got multiple different compartments in his little booklet and he’s got it pretty-well organized and he knows what he’s looking for and what type of tool he’s going to use on that door. Doesn’t appear he’s practiced his skill very much, because he couldn’t get in. On one of the videos he’s actually trying the door for quite a while and he just can’t seem to get his lock-pick kit to work on the door and what you can’t see on video is a short time later he actually goes and breaks one of the windows itself to try to gain entry to the business. Shortly after him breaking the window, a cleaning crew happened to show up at the same time and turned the lights on and it spooked our suspect, who then ran off. We would love to catch this guy. If he’s doing this on this business, most likely he’s doing this on other businesses in the area, as well, or maybe other areas, so the quicker we can arrest him and put him in jail, the quicker we can stop these crimes from occurring.”

He looks pretty clean-cut and wore a scarf.

The office cameras caught some really good looks.

If you know his name, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).