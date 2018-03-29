What’s changed at Safeco Field?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's Opening Day! The Seattle Mariners will open their season at home to a nearly sold-out crowd. But before you head to games this season, you need to be aware a few key changes this year at Safeco Field.

1. Faster entry

Just like at the airport, fans can register and bypass the lines. But at the stadium it's free.

2. You won't be allowed to exit and re-enter

Guests are not permitted to re-enter the ballpark once they leave. In case of an emergency, re-entry permission may only be granted by an Event Security Captain or Gate Host Captain. All Guests who re-enter the facility will be subject to security re-inspection.

3. Bag size is limited

Purses are okay, but bags larger than 16 inches wide and tall will have to be checked at nearby lockers. Water bottles under 32 ounces and sealed will also be allowed inside the stadium.

Banners and signs are permitted in the ballpark provided they do not obstruct the view of other guests or ballpark signage. They must be less than three feet in height, baseball related, in good taste and not commercial or political in nature. The Mariners reserve the right to remove any banner or sign.

4. Netting

After a little girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium last year, this year many stadiums, including Safeco, decided to extending their netting. It will now run from section 138 to 122.

