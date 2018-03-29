× Seattle motorcycle cop injured in crash on I-5

SEATTLE — A motorcycle officer was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Shoreline.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a Seattle police officer was involved in a crash around 6:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 near NE 205th Street.

Johnson said the officer was up and talking, but it was unclear how seriously the officer was injured.

Shoreline, SB I-5 near the King Sno county line, this earlier officer involved accident is now mostly clear. close to 6 miles of backup. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/WMJ8VPEJqa — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) March 29, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated.