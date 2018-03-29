Seattle motorcycle cop injured in crash on I-5

Seattle motorcycle cop injured in crash on I-5

Posted 6:43 AM, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 07:14AM, March 29, 2018

WSDOT

SEATTLE — A motorcycle officer was involved in a serious crash Thursday morning on Interstate 5 in Shoreline.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, a Seattle police officer was involved in a crash around 6:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 near NE 205th Street.

Johnson said the officer was up and talking, but it was unclear how seriously the officer was injured.

Traffic was being diverted around the scene — check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.