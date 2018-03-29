Local finalists prepare for Drive, Chip and Putt Championships to kick off Masters week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four local finalists have qualified for the Drive, Chip and Putt National Championships this Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club, as part of the kickoff to Masters week.

We caught up with two of them: Kasey Maralack of Snoqualmie, who will compete in the Girls 12-13 division, and Conrad Chisman of Stanwood, who will compete in the Boys 12-13 division. The other two are Taighan Chea of Bothell, who will compete in the Boys 7-9 division, and Zach Huang of Sammamish, who will compete in the Boys 10-11 division.

