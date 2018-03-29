× It’s the last season Safeco Field will be Safeco Field 😭

SEATTLE — Soak it all up, this is the last season we can call Safeco Field — Safeco.

The Seattle Mariners made the announcement last June that Safeco Field’s naming rights will not be extended past the 2018 season. Safeco Insurance has held the stadium’s naming rights for the last 20 years.

“Safeco Insurance has been a great partner of the Mariners dating back to the earliest days of the franchise, including the ballpark naming rights for the last 20 years. We appreciate everything Safeco has done over the years to support our organization and look forward to continuing the relationship in the future,” said Kevin Mather, Seattle Mariners President & COO.

“It has been an honor to host the naming rights for the last 20 years and we look forward to continuing our relationship with the Mariners. While our marketing approach is changing, we intend to remain active partners with the organization for years to come,” said Tyler Asher, Safeco Insurance President. “Safeco and our parent company Liberty Mutual are committed to our presence in the Seattle community, by providing jobs to thousands of people in the region and supporting non-profits that help make Seattle one of the finest and exciting cities in the U.S. and across the globe.”

The original agreement for the Safeco Field naming rights was reached in 1998, the year before the ballpark opened.

The stadium is owned by the Washington State Major League Baseball Stadium Public Facilities District.

The name of a new sponsor has not yet been announced.