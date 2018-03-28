× Zika still a concern for Spring Break travelers, according to doctors

Whether you’re traveling near or far for Spring Break this year, doctors say you should take precautions to keep you and your family well.

Zika is still a concern this year according to Dr. Ari Gilmore, who stopped by the Q13 studios this week. He says there are places the virus is still a threat and can be especially risky for pregnant women or women who plan to become pregnant.

Dr. Gilmore also shared his advice on avoiding food borne illnesses like norovirus and staying safe if you’re travels include air travel.