Snoqualmie Pass to close Thursday morning for avalanche equipment calibration
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. — Transportation crews will briefly close both directions of Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass on Thursday.
I-90 will be closed from North Bend to Easton from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday for avalanche equipment calibration.
Since snow is forecast so late in the season, WSDOT is extending the deadline to remove studded tires to April 15. Usually studs have to be removed by the end of March.
If you’re caught with studded tires on April 16, you could face a $136 fine.
Oregon has also extended their deadline to April 15.