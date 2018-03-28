Richard Sherman marries longtime girlfriend Ashley Moss

SEATTLE – Can we all take a step back and congratulate Richard Sherman?

The former Seattle Seahawks cornerback got married Wednesday to his longtime girlfriend, Ashley Moss.

The couple has two children together, son Rayden and daughter Avery.

Former Seahawks teammate Ricardo Lockette posted a video on Instagram of the two dancing together after the wedding.

In an interview last week, Seahawks safety Earl Thomas said he planned to attend as well.

“He’s getting married in the Dominican Republic, so me and my wife and my kids, we’re gonna go out there and support his wife,” Thomas said. “The relationship’s gonna always be there. You can’t throw away all the good times we had.”

Sherman signed with the San Francisco 49ers earlier this month.